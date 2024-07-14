VÉTATHLON Auroux
VÉTATHLON Auroux, dimanche 14 juillet 2024.
L’Association Galopeur Fou organise un vétathlon avec 3 étapes
Course à pied 4,5km
VTT 15km
Course à pied 4km…
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-14 10:00:00
fin : 2024-07-14
Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie berhele@orange.fr
L'événement VÉTATHLON Auroux a été mis à jour le 2024-03-20