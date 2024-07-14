VÉTATHLON Auroux, dimanche 14 juillet 2024.

VÉTATHLON Auroux Lozère

L’Association Galopeur Fou organise un vétathlon avec 3 étapes

Course à pied 4,5km

VTT 15km

Course à pied 4km…

L’Association Galopeur Fou organise un vétathlon avec 3 étapes

Course à pied 4,5km

VTT 15km

Course à pied 4km EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-07-14 10:00:00

fin : 2024-07-14

Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie berhele@orange.fr

L’événement VÉTATHLON Auroux a été mis à jour le 2024-03-20 par 48 OT Langogne