Very Good Trip Festival Château Bellocq Bellocq
Very Good Trip Festival
2023-06-09 – 2023-06-09
EUR 40 50 En présence de Michka Assayas le parrain du festival.
Avec MT JONES (soul / UK), Ghost Car (rock / UK), The Rills (rock / UK), The Family Rain (rock / UK), Fujiya & Miyagi (synth pop / UK).
