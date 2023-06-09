Very Good Trip Festival Château Bellocq Bellocq Catégories d’Évènement: Bellocq

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Very Good Trip Festival Château, 9 juin 2023, Bellocq

2023-06-09 – 2023-06-09

Château 4 rue du Château

Bellocq

Pyrenees-Atlantiques Bellocq EUR 40 50 En présence de Michka Assayas le parrain du festival.

Avec MT JONES (soul / UK), Ghost Car (rock / UK), The Rills (rock / UK), The Family Rain (rock / UK), Fujiya & Miyagi (synth pop / UK). En présence de Michka Assayas le parrain du festival.

En présence de Michka Assayas le parrain du festival.

Avec MT JONES (soul / UK), Ghost Car (rock / UK), The Rills (rock / UK), The Family Rain (rock / UK), Fujiya & Miyagi (synth pop / UK).

Château 4 rue du Château Bellocq

