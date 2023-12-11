Lach Doley SPIRIT OF 66, 11 décembre 2023, VERVIERS.

Lach Doley SPIRIT OF 66. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-11 à 20:00 (2023-12-11 au ). Tarif : 25.0 à 25.0 euros.

“The greatest living keyboard player in the world today” – GLENN HUGHES (Deep Purple) Dubbed the Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond Organ, Lachy Doley is Australia’s most celebrated Blues Soul Rock Organ Player in the world today. A player who can pump, pamper and occasionally pound the most unbelievable sounds from a keyboard: sounds that are intense, ferocious and sometimes transcendent.

Votre billet est ici

SPIRIT OF 66 VERVIERS Place du Martyr, 16 4800

25.0

EUR25.0.

