KRISSY MATTHEWS BAND (UK) SPIRIT OF 66, 4 décembre 2023, VERVIERS.

KRISSY MATTHEWS BAND (UK) SPIRIT OF 66. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-04 à 20:00 (2023-12-04 au ). Tarif : 20.0 à 20.0 euros.

At 12 years old, Krissy was invited by John Mayall himself to perform 2 songs together, two nights running at Notodden Blues Festival, Norway. The opening act was Peter Green & Friends. A few years later, Krissy became the last person to perform live on stage together with the late great Mr Jeff Healey in the UK * * * Now at 28 years old, he has gained a reputation as being one of the most unique guitarists the 21st century has seen, and has gained a wealth of experience that only most musicians could dream of.

SPIRIT OF 66 VERVIERS Place du Martyr, 16 4800

