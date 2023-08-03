Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg Verteillac
Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg, 3 août 2023, Verteillac.
Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays . Restauration avec les produits des Producteurs locaux. Animation musicale. Apporter ses couverts..
2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 . .
Le Bourg
Verteillac 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Festive market of local producers. Catering with products from local producers. Musical entertainment. Bring your own cutlery.
Mercado festivo de productores locales. Catering con productos de productores locales. Animación musical. Traiga sus propios cubiertos.
Festlicher Markt von Erzeugern aus der Region . Verpflegung mit Produkten von lokalen Erzeugern. Musikalische Unterhaltung. Besteck mitbringen.
Mise à jour le 2023-02-20 par Val de Dronne