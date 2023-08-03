Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg Verteillac Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

VERTEILLAC

Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg, 3 août 2023, Verteillac. Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays . Restauration avec les produits des Producteurs locaux. Animation musicale. Apporter ses couverts..

2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 . .

Le Bourg

Verteillac 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Festive market of local producers. Catering with products from local producers. Musical entertainment. Bring your own cutlery. Mercado festivo de productores locales. Catering con productos de productores locales. Animación musical. Traiga sus propios cubiertos. Festlicher Markt von Erzeugern aus der Region . Verpflegung mit Produkten von lokalen Erzeugern. Musikalische Unterhaltung. Besteck mitbringen. Mise à jour le 2023-02-20 par Val de Dronne

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne, VERTEILLAC Autres Lieu Le Bourg Adresse Le Bourg Ville Verteillac Departement Dordogne Lieu Ville Le Bourg Verteillac

Le Bourg Verteillac Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/verteillac/

Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg 2023-08-03 was last modified: by Verteillac fête l’été ! Marché festif de Producteurs de Pays Le Bourg Le Bourg 3 août 2023 Le Bourg Verteillac

Verteillac Dordogne