ESPACE D’EXPOSITION FERMÉ Exposition “L’invention des nuages” Le Volume, 6 mars 2020 19:00, Vern-sur-Seiche. 6 mars – 8 avril 2020 Sur place Entrée libre accueil.volume@vernsurseiche.fr, 02 99 62 96 36 Gwenn Mérel / Installation S’adonnant régulièrement aux promenades dans les espaces dits “naturels”, Gwenn Mérel cadre et collecte les paysages qu’elle pratique. La matière recueillie lors de ces pérégrinations prend forme à travers divers techniques ou protocoles artistiques pour en tirer la poésie interstitielle des “presque rien”. Le Volume 3 rue François Rabelais 35 770 Vern-sur-Seiche 35770 Vern-sur-Seiche Le Tertre des Bouillants Ille-et-Vilaine

