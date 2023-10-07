FOIRE AUX LIVRES Verdun, 7 octobre 2023, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Le groupe local d’Amnesty International vous propose des milliers de livres d’occasion à petit prix. Par vos achats, vous soutiendrez Amnesty International, ONG indépendante financièrement.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



The local Amnesty International group offers you thousands of second-hand books at low prices. Through your purchases, you support Amnesty International, a financially independent NGO.

El grupo local de Amnistía Internacional te ofrece miles de libros de segunda mano a precios bajos. Al comprar, estarás apoyando a Amnistía Internacional, una ONG económicamente independiente.

Die lokale Gruppe von Amnesty International bietet Ihnen tausende gebrauchte Bücher zu kleinen Preisen an. Mit Ihrem Kauf unterstützen Sie Amnesty International, eine finanziell unabhängige NGO.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT GRAND VERDUN