Marché de Noël Verdigny, 3 décembre 2023, Verdigny.

Verdigny,Cher

La magie de Noël dans le village de Verdigny avec plus de 50 producteurs, artisans locaux. Animations pour les enfants et photo avec le père noël.

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

Verdigny 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The magic of Christmas in the village of Verdigny with over 50 local producers and artisans. Children’s entertainment and photo with Santa Claus

La magia de la Navidad en el pueblo de Verdigny con más de 50 productores y artesanos locales. Actividades para niños y foto con Papá Noel

Der Zauber von Weihnachten im Dorf Verdigny mit mehr als 50 Produzenten, lokalen Handwerkern. Animationen für Kinder und ein Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois