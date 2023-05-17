Coalescence Galerie Le Temple
Coalescence Galerie Le Temple, 17 mai 2023, Venterol.
Peinture et photographie, olivier sybillin… »La coalescence est un phénomène par lequel deux substances identiques, mais dispersées, ont tendance à se réunir..
2023-05-17 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-30 18:30:00. .
Galerie Le Temple rue du bout du monde
Venterol 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Painting and photography, olivier sybillin… « Coalescence is a phenomenon by which two identical substances, but dispersed, tend to meet.
Pintura y fotografía, olivier sybillin… « La coalescencia es un fenómeno por el cual dos sustancias idénticas pero dispersas tienden a unirse.
Malerei und Fotografie, olivier sybillin… « Koaleszenz ist ein Phänomen, bei dem zwei identische, aber verstreute Substanzen die Tendenz haben, sich zu vereinen.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Office de Tourisme des Baronnies en Drôme Provençale