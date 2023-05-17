Coalescence Galerie Le Temple, 17 mai 2023, Venterol.

Peinture et photographie, olivier sybillin… »La coalescence est un phénomène par lequel deux substances identiques, mais dispersées, ont tendance à se réunir..

2023-05-17 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-30 18:30:00. .

Galerie Le Temple rue du bout du monde

Venterol 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Painting and photography, olivier sybillin… « Coalescence is a phenomenon by which two identical substances, but dispersed, tend to meet.

Pintura y fotografía, olivier sybillin… « La coalescencia es un fenómeno por el cual dos sustancias idénticas pero dispersas tienden a unirse.

Malerei und Fotografie, olivier sybillin… « Koaleszenz ist ein Phänomen, bei dem zwei identische, aber verstreute Substanzen die Tendenz haben, sich zu vereinen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Office de Tourisme des Baronnies en Drôme Provençale