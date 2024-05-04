VENTE DE FLEURS ET LÉGUMES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
VENTE DE FLEURS ET LÉGUMES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, samedi 4 mai 2024.
VENTE DE FLEURS ET LÉGUMES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Venez trouver les plants ideals pour votre jardin.
Fleurs et légumes tomates, poivrons, courgettes, géraniums, sauge, œillets …. commandez vos plants. ces floralies sont organisées par l’association » A la poursuite des étoiles » au profit des enfants malades. .
Début : 2024-05-04 14:00:00
fin : 2024-05-04 15:00:00
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie sophotographie@orange.fr
