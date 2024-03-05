VENEZ DÉCOUVRIR LE KRAVMAGA Larra
VENEZ DÉCOUVRIR LE KRAVMAGA Larra, mardi 5 mars 2024.
VENEZ DÉCOUVRIR LE KRAVMAGA Larra Haute-Garonne
Ma meilleure attaque, c’est la défense !
Venez découvrir le Kravmaga, lors de portes ouvertes. Patrick vous initiera à cette pratique.
Attention Un certificat médicale vous sera demandé, au titre d’assurance. .
Début : 2024-03-05 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-05 12:00:00
GYMNASE DE CAVAILLÉ
Larra 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
