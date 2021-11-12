VENDREDIXXL La Bellevilloise Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 12 novembre 2021
de 19h à 6h
payant
Vendredixxl à La Bellevilloise vendredi 12 novembre 2021.
VendrediXXL European Snow Pride 12 NOV | 19h-6h
1 SÉJOUR AU SKI A GAGNER POUR DEUX PERSONNES!
2 Dancefloors / 5 DJs / Shibari
Electro Room
Pop Room
Bestial Room
Chill Room
Fooding
Big Outdoor & Big Indoor
L’European Snow Pride – Powered by SCRUFF offre un séjour pour 2 personnes à Tigne du 12 au 19 mars à Tignes, incluant :
1 x Studio
2 x Pass Événement
2 x Forfaits ski 6 jours
Valeur totale de 1500€
Inscription au tirage au sort : https://vendredix.fr/vendredixxl-bellevilloise/
LE TIRAGE AU SORT AURA LIEU LE 12 NOV., Le gagnant devra être sur place.
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020
3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)
Contact : La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com
