VENDREDI 3 DECEMBRE BAL COUNTRY ET CATALAN ORGANISE PAR LES CROCS BLANCS A ST LAURENT DU MEDOC (33112)

le vendredi 3 décembre à 15:00

BAL AU PROFIT DU TELETHON TOUS PUBLICS

ST LAURENT DU MEDOC 33112 Saint-Laurent-Médoc Gironde


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-12-03T15:00:00 2021-12-03T19:00:00