Camp’in Vendoire : Vide grenier, marchés producteurs & artisanat Camping Le Petit Lion des Tourbières, 24 juin 2023, Vendoire.

Camp’In Vendoire avec animations toute la journée de 9h à 23h : Vide grenier, marchés de producteurs & d’artisanat d’arts, animations aux tourbières, labyrinthe de maïs… Soirée Barbecue concert au Camping sur réservation dès 19h30.

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . .

Camping Le Petit Lion des Tourbières Lieu-dit Le Petit Lyon

Vendoire 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Camp’In Vendoire with animations all day long from 9am to 11pm: Flea market, producers & arts & crafts markets, animations at the bogs, corn maze… Barbecue concert evening at the campsite on reservation from 19h30

Camp’In Vendoire con actividades durante todo el día de 9 a 23 h: mercadillo, mercados de productores y artesanía, actividades en las turberas, laberinto de maíz… Noche de concierto barbacoa en el camping previa reserva a partir de las 19.30 h

Camp’In Vendoire mit ganztägigen Animationen von 9 bis 23 Uhr: Flohmarkt, Bauern- und Kunsthandwerkermärkte, Animationen an den Torfmooren, Maislabyrinth… Grillabend mit Konzert auf dem Campingplatz (Reservierung ab 19:30 Uhr)

Mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par Val de Dronne