EL ARBOL, 15 mai 2023, Vendémian.

« El arbol » (l’arbre en espagnol) grandit, s’étire, respire, expire, pour les yeux et oreilles attentifs.

Du geste minimaliste à la tempête, de la volupté et langueur de l’été à l’évanouissement du mouvement hivernal, la voix de Lima Mondin et la danse d’Emmanuelle Wolff visitent les 4 saisons..

2023-05-15 à ; fin : 2023-05-15 . .

Vendémian 34230 Hérault Occitanie



« El arbol » (the tree in Spanish) grows, stretches, breathes, exhales, for the attentive eyes and ears.

From the minimalist gesture to the storm, from the voluptuousness and languor of summer to the fading of winter movement, Lima Mondin’s voice and Emmanuelle Wolff’s dance visit the 4 seasons.

« El árbol » crece, se estira, respira, exhala, para los ojos y oídos atentos.

Del gesto minimalista a la tormenta, de la voluptuosidad y la languidez del verano al desvanecimiento del movimiento invernal, la voz de Lima Mondin y la danza de Emmanuelle Wolff visitan las cuatro estaciones.

« El arbol » (spanisch für « der Baum ») wächst, dehnt sich, atmet ein und aus, für die aufmerksamen Augen und Ohren.

Von der minimalistischen Geste bis zum Sturm, von der Wollust und Langsamkeit des Sommers bis zur schwindenden Bewegung des Winters besuchen die Stimme von Lima Mondin und der Tanz von Emmanuelle Wolff die vier Jahreszeiten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT