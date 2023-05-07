Troc-Plantes et Grand Déballage – Le Gourbet Place du 8 mai, 7 mai 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.

L’association Le Gourbet organise un Troc-Plantes: échange de graine, boutures et plants de 9h à 14h ainsi qu’un grand déballage de 9h à 18h.

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 18:00:00. .

Place du 8 mai Salle Polyvalente

Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association Le Gourbet organizes a Troc-Plantes: exchange of seeds, cuttings and seedlings from 9 am to 2 pm as well as a big unpacking from 9 am to 6 pm

La asociación Le Gourbet organiza un Troc-Plantes: intercambio de semillas, esquejes y plantas de 9 a 14 h, así como un gran desembalaje de 9 a 18 h

Der Verein Le Gourbet organisiert einen Troc-Plantes: Austausch von Samen, Stecklingen und Setzlingen von 9 bis 14 Uhr sowie einen großen Trödelmarkt von 9 bis 18 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT Vendays-Montalivet