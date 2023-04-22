Démonstration de Beach Polo Plage sud, 22 avril 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.

Démonstration proposée par le MEDOC POLO CLUB et l’Ecole de Bordeaux-Atlantique en partenariat avec la Mairie.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 14:00:00. .

Plage sud

Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Demonstration proposed by the MEDOC POLO CLUB and the Bordeaux-Atlantic School in partnership with the City Council

Demostración ofrecida por el MEDOC POLO CLUB y la Escuela de Burdeos-Atlántico en colaboración con el Ayuntamiento

Vorführung, die vom MEDOC POLO CLUB und der Ecole de Bordeaux-Atlantique in Partnerschaft mit dem Rathaus angeboten wird

