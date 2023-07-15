Bal et feu d’artifice Veigné, 15 juillet 2023, Veigné.

Veigné,Indre-et-Loire

Feu d’artifice avec bal sur la place du Marechal Leclerc et restauration sur place. Au programme : Restauration sur la place dès 19h. Concert et bal sur la place de 21h à 00h30, avec Michel Ville.

Samedi 2023-07-15 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . .

Veigné 37250 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Fireworks with dance on Place du Marechal Leclerc and on-site catering. Program: Catering on the square from 7pm. Concert and dance on the square from 9pm to 12:30am, with Michel Ville

Fuegos artificiales con baile en la plaza del Marechal Leclerc y catering in situ. En el programa: Catering en la plaza a partir de las 19.00 h. Concierto y baile en la plaza de 21:00 a 00:30, con Michel Ville

Feuerwerk mit Ball auf dem Place du Marechal Leclerc und Verpflegung vor Ort. Programm: Verpflegung auf dem Platz ab 19 Uhr. Konzert und Tanz auf dem Platz von 21h bis 00h30, mit Michel Ville

