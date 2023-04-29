CONCERT ORGUE CORDES ET TROMPETTE Eglise Saint-Louis, 29 avril 2023, Vecoux.

Un Quatuor Familial

Emmanuel Hocdé est un organiste et improvisateur accompli, un père comblé puisqu’il a su faire partager à ses trois enfants son goût pour la musique.

Son fils Christophe a étudié le violon avec Lucie Bessière au conservatoire de Noisel et maintenant, avec Ariane Granjon en cycle de perfectionnement au conservatoire Paul Dukas de Paris.

Anaïs poursuit ses études musicales en 3ème cycle de violoncelle et musique de chambre au conservatoire du 12ème arrondissement de Paris, avec Marie Claude Bantigny et est en licence de Lettres Modernes à l’université Paris 4 Sorbonne.

Camille termine ses études de trompette, de composition au conservatoire du 12ème arrondissement de Paris. Il est en licence d’histoire Moderne à l’université Panthéon-Sorbonne, Paris 1er.

Au programme :

G. Muffat : Toccata duodecima et ultima (orgue)

JS. Bach : Sicilienne de la première sonate pour violon seul

JS. Bach : choral « Schmüke dich O liebe Seele » (vl, tp, org) « Ach bleib uns, Herr Jesu Christ » (vl, tp, org)

JS. Bach : Pièce d’orgue BWV 572 (orgue)

J. Haydn : mouvement lent du concerto pour trompette

F. Couperin : Offertoire de la messe des Couvents (orgue)

C. Saint-Saëns : Le cygne extrait du (Carnaval des Animaux arrangé pour violoncelle et orgue)

APF. Boëly : Prélude et fugue en sib (orgue)

JS. Bach : choral « Jesu bleibet mein freunde »

BWV 147 (vl, tp, vcl, org). Tout public

Samedi 2023-04-29 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Eglise Saint-Louis Rue du Centre

Vecoux 88200 Vosges Grand Est



A Family Quartet

Emmanuel Hocdé is an accomplished organist and improviser, and a happy father who has shared his love of music with his three children.

His son Christophe studied violin with Lucie Bessière at the conservatory of Noisel and now, with Ariane Granjon in the advanced cycle at the Paul Dukas conservatory in Paris.

Anaïs is pursuing her musical studies in cello and chamber music at the conservatory of the 12th district of Paris, with Marie Claude Bantigny and is studying Modern Literature at the University of Paris 4 Sorbonne.

Camille is finishing his studies of trumpet and composition at the conservatory of the 12th district of Paris. He is currently studying Modern History at the University of Panthéon-Sorbonne, Paris 1er.

On the program :

G. Muffat : Toccata duodecima et ultima (organ)

JS. Bach : Sicilienne from the first sonata for solo violin

JS. Bach: Chorale » Schmüke dich O liebe Seele » (vl, tp, org) » Ach bleib uns, Herr Jesu Christ » (vl, tp, org)

JS. Bach: Organ piece BWV 572 (organ)

J. Haydn: Slow movement of the trumpet concerto

F. Couperin: Offertory of the Mass of the Convents (organ)

C. Saint-Saëns : The swan from (Carnival of the Animals arranged for cello and organ)

APF. Boëly : Prelude and fugue in B (organ)

JS. Bach: Chorale « Jesu bleibet mein freunde

BWV 147 (vl, tp, vcl, org)

Un cuarteto familiar

Emmanuel Hocdé es un organista e improvisador consumado, y un padre feliz que ha transmitido su amor por la música a sus tres hijos.

Su hijo Christophe estudió violín con Lucie Bessière en el conservatorio de Noisel y ahora con Ariane Granjon en el ciclo superior del conservatorio Paul Dukas de París.

Anaïs estudia violonchelo y música de cámara en el conservatorio del distrito 12 de París, con Marie Claude Bantigny y estudia Literatura Moderna en la Universidad de París 4 Sorbona.

Camille está terminando sus estudios de trompeta y composición en el conservatorio del distrito 12 de París. Actualmente estudia Historia Moderna en la Universidad Panthéon-Sorbonne, París 1er.

En el programa:

G. Muffat : Toccata duodecima et ultima (órgano)

JS. Bach: Sicilienne de la primera sonata para violín solo

JS. Bach: Coral « Schmüke dich O liebe Seele » (vl, tp, org) « Ach bleib uns, Herr Jesu Christ » (vl, tp, org)

JS. Bach: Pieza para órgano BWV 572 (órgano)

J. Haydn: Movimiento lento del concierto para trompeta

F. Couperin: Ofertorio de la Misa de los Conventos (órgano)

C. Saint-Saëns : El cisne de (Carnaval de los animales arreglado para violonchelo y órgano)

APF. Boëly: Preludio y fuga en si (órgano)

JS. Bach: Coral « Jesu bleibet mein freunde

BWV 147 (vl, tp, vcl, org)

Ein Familienquartett

Emmanuel Hocdé ist ein erfolgreicher Organist und Improvisator und ein glücklicher Vater, da er seine Liebe zur Musik mit seinen drei Kindern teilen konnte.

Sein Sohn Christophe studierte Geige bei Lucie Bessière am Konservatorium von Noisel und jetzt bei Ariane Granjon in der Aufbaustufe am Paul-Dukas-Konservatorium in Paris.

Anaïs setzt ihr Musikstudium im dritten Zyklus in Cello und Kammermusik am Konservatorium des 12. Arrondissements von Paris bei Marie Claude Bantigny fort und absolviert ein Bachelorstudium in Moderner Literatur an der Universität Paris 4 Sorbonne.

Camille schließt sein Studium in Trompete und Komposition am Konservatorium des 12. Arrondissements von Paris ab. Er studiert Moderne Geschichte an der Universität Panthéon-Sorbonne, Paris 1er.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

G. Muffat: Toccata duodecima et ultima (Orgel)

JS. Bach: Sicilienne aus der ersten Sonate für Violine solo

JS. Bach: Choral « Schmüke dich O liebe Seele » (vl, tp, org) « Ach bleib uns, Herr Jesu Christ » (vl, tp, org)

JS. Bach: Orgelstück BWV 572 (Orgel)

J. Haydn: Langsamer Satz aus dem Trompetenkonzert

F. Couperin: Offertoire de la messe des Couvents (Orgel)

C. Saint-Saëns: Der Schwan aus (Karneval der Tiere, arrangiert für Violoncello und Orgel)

APF. Boëly: Präludium und Fuge in Bb (Orgel)

JS. Bach: Choral « Jesu bleibet mein freunde »

BWV 147 (vl, tp, vcl, org)

