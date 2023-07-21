Latin Summer #3 V&B Cahors, 21 juillet 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Nous retournons au V&B pour la 3ème grosse soirée de l’été !

Prêts à venir bouger au rythme caliente de sons latinos ?

L’association Timba Latino de Luzech va vous ambiancer, DJ Popeye et DJ Mauricio reviendront derrière les platines et animeront la soirée : salsa, bachata, kizomba, merengue, kuduro … y más ! Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Pour les timides, pas de panique, nous vous proposons une nouvelle initiation bachata avec Julie vers 20h00 20h30 !

Possibilité de manger sur place.

Alex nous prévoit sa délicieuse sangria, celle qui fait danser nos pieds.

2023-07-21 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-21 23:00:00. EUR.

V&B

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



We’re back at V&B for the 3rd big party of the summer!

Ready to move to the caliente rhythm of Latin sounds?

Luzech’s Timba Latino association will get you hyped up, with DJ Popeye and DJ Mauricio back behind the decks to liven things up: salsa, bachata, kizomba, merengue, kuduro … y más! Something for everyone!

For the shy, don’t panic, we’re offering a new bachata initiation with Julie around 8:00 – 8:30 p.m.!

You can also eat on site.

Alex is planning his delicious sangria, the kind that makes our feet dance!

Volvemos a V&B para la tercera gran fiesta del verano

¿Listo para disfrutar de los sonidos latinos?

La asociación Timba Latino de Luzech te va a poner las pilas, con DJ Popeye y DJ Mauricio de nuevo a los platos para animar la noche con salsa, bachata, kizomba, merengue, kuduro… ¡y más! Para todos los gustos

Si te sientes tímido, no te asustes, ¡tenemos otra iniciación a la bachata con Julie de 20:00 a 20:30!

También puedes comer allí mismo.

Alex está preparando su deliciosa sangría, ¡de las que te hacen bailar los pies!

Wir kehren ins V&B zurück, um die dritte große Party des Sommers zu feiern!

Sind Sie bereit, sich zu den caliente Rhythmen lateinamerikanischer Klänge zu bewegen?

Der Verein Timba Latino aus Luzech wird Sie in Stimmung bringen, DJ Popeye und DJ Mauricio werden wieder hinter den Plattentellern stehen und den Abend moderieren: Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Merengue, Kuduro … y más! Es wird für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein!

Für die Schüchternen unter Ihnen, keine Panik, bieten wir gegen 20.00 Uhr 20.30 Uhr eine neue Bachata-Einführung mit Julie an!

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen.

Alex plant seine köstliche Sangria, die unsere Füße zum Tanzen bringt

Mise à jour le 2023-07-15 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot