Marché gourmand dans le couvent de Vaylats Le Bourg Vaylats
Rendez-vous le 26 mai à 18h pour le marché gourmand de Vaylats.
Prévoir couverts et assiettes. Renseignements par téléphone ou par mail..
2023-05-26 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 . EUR.
Le Bourg Salle des Fêtes
Vaylats 46230 Lot Occitanie
See you on May 26 at 6 pm for the gourmet market of Vaylats.
Bring cutlery and plates. Information by phone or by mail.
Nos vemos el 26 de mayo a las 18.00 h en el mercado gourmet de Vaylats.
Traer cubiertos y platos. Información por teléfono o correo electrónico.
Treffpunkt am 26. Mai um 18 Uhr für den Gourmetmarkt in Vaylats.
Besteck und Teller mitbringen. Informationen per Telefon oder E-Mail.
