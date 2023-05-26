Marché gourmand dans le couvent de Vaylats Le Bourg, 26 mai 2023, Vaylats.

Rendez-vous le 26 mai à 18h pour le marché gourmand de Vaylats.

Prévoir couverts et assiettes. Renseignements par téléphone ou par mail..

2023-05-26 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 . EUR.

Le Bourg Salle des Fêtes

Vaylats 46230 Lot Occitanie



See you on May 26 at 6 pm for the gourmet market of Vaylats.

Bring cutlery and plates. Information by phone or by mail.

Nos vemos el 26 de mayo a las 18.00 h en el mercado gourmet de Vaylats.

Traer cubiertos y platos. Información por teléfono o correo electrónico.

Treffpunkt am 26. Mai um 18 Uhr für den Gourmetmarkt in Vaylats.

Besteck und Teller mitbringen. Informationen per Telefon oder E-Mail.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT CVL Lalbenque – Limogne