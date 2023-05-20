mar 25 avril 2023
Concert « Michelle Blanc en chansons » Café Librairie Les Espelines Vassieux-en-Vercors

Concert « Michelle Blanc en chansons » Café Librairie Les Espelines, 20 mai 2023, Vassieux-en-Vercors.

Chansons du dehors et du dedans… du certain et de l’incertain… du dur et du tendre qui suivent les vents, les vagues et les gens ….


Un univers singulier, où poésie et mélodies dansent ensemble aux rythmes changeants de l’accordéon …..
2023-05-20 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 22:00:00.
Café Librairie Les Espelines Place de la fontaine
Vassieux-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Songs of the outside and the inside… of the certain and the uncertain… of the hard and the soft that follow the winds, the waves and the people ….


A singular universe, where poetry and melodies dance together to the changing rhythms of the accordion?

Canciones del exterior y del interior… de lo cierto y lo incierto… de lo duro y lo blando que siguen los vientos, las olas y la gente ….


¿Un universo singular, donde poesía y melodías bailan juntas al ritmo cambiante del acordeón?

Lieder von draußen und drinnen … vom Gewissen und Ungewissen … vom Harten und Zarten, die dem Wind, den Wellen und den Menschen folgen ….


Ein einzigartiges Universum, in dem Poesie und Melodien gemeinsam zu den wechselnden Rhythmen des Akkordeons tanzen?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme

20 mai 2023
,
Autres

Café Librairie Les Espelines
Café Librairie Les Espelines Place de la fontaine
Vassieux-en-Vercors
Drôme
Café Librairie Les Espelines Vassieux-en-Vercors

