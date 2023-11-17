Concert frères du Bois VandB Bayeux, 17 novembre 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Concert gratuit au VandB, les Frères du bois viennent vous faire danser pour lancer le week end avec une musique festive et entrainante..

2023-11-17 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 22:00:00. .

VandB avenue Yves Dubois de la Cotardière

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Free concert at the VandB, the Frères du Bois get the weekend off to a swinging start with some festive music.

Concierto gratuito en el VandB, los Frères du Bois vienen a ponerte a bailar para empezar el fin de semana con música alegre y festiva.

Gratiskonzert im VandB, die Holzbrüder bringen Sie zum Tanzen, um das Wochenende mit festlicher und mitreißender Musik zu eröffnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Calvados Attractivité