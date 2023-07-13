Concert de Charlie VandB Bayeux, 13 juillet 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Charlie nous fait le grand plaisir de revenir aux sources, dans sa ville de Bayeux pour un concert intimiste au VandB.

Après la sortie de son EP, sa tournée des Zéniths en première partie de Grand Corps Malade Charlie profite de la saison estivale pour vous faire découvrir son répertoire..

2023-07-13 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 22:00:00. .

VandB avenue Yves Dubois de la Cotardière

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Charlie gives us the great pleasure of returning to his roots, in his home town of Bayeux, for an intimate concert at Le VandB.

Following the release of his EP and his Zenith tour as support act for Grand Corps Malade, Charlie is taking advantage of the summer season to share his repertoire with you.

Charlie está encantado de volver a sus raíces, a su ciudad natal de Bayeux, para un concierto íntimo en el VandB.

Tras el lanzamiento de su EP y su gira Zeniths como telonero de Grand Corps Malade, Charlie aprovecha la temporada estival para compartir su repertorio con usted.

Charlie macht uns das große Vergnügen, zu seinen Wurzeln zurückzukehren, in seine Stadt Bayeux für ein intimes Konzert im VandB.

Nach der Veröffentlichung seiner EP und seiner Zenith-Tournee im Vorprogramm von Grand Corps Malade nutzt Charlie die Sommersaison, um Ihnen sein Repertoire zu präsentieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité