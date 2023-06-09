Apero Concert VandB Bayeux Bayeux, 9 juin 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

Lads in the Kitchen vont nous faire voyager vendredi prochain lors d’un apéro concert sous le signe de la musique irlandaise et d’ailleurs..

2023-06-09 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 21:00:00. .

VandB Bayeux

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



Lads in the Kitchen will take us on a journey next Friday with an aperitif concert featuring Irish music and music from elsewhere.

Lads in the Kitchen nos llevará de viaje el próximo viernes con un concierto de aperitivo con música irlandesa y de otros lugares.

Lads in the Kitchen werden uns am kommenden Freitag bei einem Apérokonzert im Zeichen irischer und anderer Musik auf eine Reise mitnehmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité