BROCANTE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL DU JEUNE – VALRAS-PLAGE Valras-Plage
Catégories d’Évènement:
BROCANTE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL DU JEUNE – VALRAS-PLAGE Valras-Plage, 9 décembre 2023, Valras-Plage.
Valras-Plage,Hérault
Le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes organise une brocante avec une initiation à la peinture et de la vente de repas….
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie
The Municipal Youth Council is organizing a flea market with an introduction to painting and the sale of meals…
El Consejo Municipal de la Juventud organiza un mercadillo con iniciación a la pintura y venta de comidas…
Der Jugendgemeinderat organisiert einen Flohmarkt mit einer Einführung in die Malerei und dem Verkauf von Mahlzeiten…
