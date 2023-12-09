BROCANTE DU CONSEIL MUNICIPAL DU JEUNE – VALRAS-PLAGE Valras-Plage, 9 décembre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes organise une brocante avec une initiation à la peinture et de la vente de repas….

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



The Municipal Youth Council is organizing a flea market with an introduction to painting and the sale of meals…

El Consejo Municipal de la Juventud organiza un mercadillo con iniciación a la pintura y venta de comidas…

Der Jugendgemeinderat organisiert einen Flohmarkt mit einer Einführung in die Malerei und dem Verkauf von Mahlzeiten…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE