GRANDE DICTÉE DU TÉLÉTHON – VALRAS-PLAGE Valras-Plage, 9 décembre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Participez à la grande dictée à l’occasion du Téléthon et tentez de repartir avec un lot.

Inscriptions dès 14H15, la participation est payante mais le tarif est libre..

2023-12-09 15:00:00

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



Take part in the Téléthon dictation and try to win a prize.

Registration starts at 2:15pm. Participation is not free.

Participe en el concurso de dictado del Teletón y pruebe suerte para ganar un premio.

Inscripción a partir de las 14.15 h, la participación no es gratuita.

Nehmen Sie am großen Diktat anlässlich des Telethon teil und versuchen Sie, mit einem Preis nach Hause zu gehen.

Anmeldung ab 14.15 Uhr, die Teilnahme ist kostenpflichtig, aber der Tarif ist frei.

