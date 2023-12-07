GRAND LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON – VALRAS-PLAGE Valras-Plage, 7 décembre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

A l’occasion du Téléthon, venez participer au grand loto et tentez de gagner le gros lot en jouant pour une bonne cause !.

2023-12-07 15:00:00

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



For the Telethon, come and take part in the big lotto and try to win the jackpot by playing for a good cause!

Como parte del Telemaratón, venga a participar en la gran lotería e intente ganar el premio gordo jugando por una buena causa

Anlässlich des Telethon nehmen Sie am großen Lotto teil und versuchen Sie, den Hauptpreis zu gewinnen, indem Sie für einen guten Zweck spielen!

