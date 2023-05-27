GRANDE BRADERIE DES LIVRES & OBJETS DE DÉCORATION, 27 mai 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Organisée par la bibliothèque pour tous, avec les associations l’Espoir, Galère animale, l’espoir pour l’enfant, France Alzheimer.

Vous y trouverez des livres à partir de 1€, ainsi que des bibelots neufs et des objets de décoration..

2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 17:00:00. .

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



Organized by the library for all, with the associations l’Espoir, Galère animale, l’espoir pour l’enfant, France Alzheimer.

You will find books from 1?, as well as new trinkets and decorative objects.

Organizado por la biblioteca para todos, con las asociaciones l’Espoir, Galère animale, l’espoir pour l’enfant, France Alzheimer.

Encontrará libros de 1?, así como baratijas y objetos de decoración nuevos.

Organisiert von der Bibliothek für alle, mit den Vereinen l’Espoir, Galère animale, l’espoir pour l’enfant, France Alzheimer.

Hier finden Sie Bücher ab 1? sowie neuen Nippes und Dekorationsartikel.

