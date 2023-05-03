QUINZAINE DU JEU – LIVRES-JEUX Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta Valras-Plage
Découvrez des livres originaux et ludiques! Dès 6 ans – Sur inscription..
2023-05-03 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 16:30:00. .
Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie
Discover original and fun books! From 6 years old – On registration.
¡Descubre libros originales y divertidos! A partir de 6 años – Previa inscripción.
Entdecken Sie originelle und spielerische Bücher! Ab 6 Jahren – Mit Anmeldung.
