QUINZAINE DU JEU – CRÉATION D’UN JEU DE L’OIE SUR LES GRANDS PEINTRES Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta, 3 mai 2023, Valras-Plage.

En fabriquant votre propre jeu de l’oie, découvrez des grands peintres de manière ludique. Dès 6 ans – Sur inscription..

2023-05-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 12:00:00. .

Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



By making your own game of goose, discover the great painters in a playful way. From 6 years old – On registration.

Creando tu propio juego de la oca, descubre a los grandes pintores de forma lúdica. A partir de 6 años – Previa inscripción.

Indem du dein eigenes Gänsespiel herstellst, entdeckst du auf spielerische Weise große Maler. Ab 6 Jahren – Nach Anmeldung.

