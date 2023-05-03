QUINZAINE DU JEU – CRÉATION D’UN JEU DE L’OIE SUR LES GRANDS PEINTRES Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta Valras-Plage
QUINZAINE DU JEU – CRÉATION D’UN JEU DE L’OIE SUR LES GRANDS PEINTRES Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta, 3 mai 2023, Valras-Plage.
En fabriquant votre propre jeu de l’oie, découvrez des grands peintres de manière ludique. Dès 6 ans – Sur inscription..
2023-05-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 12:00:00. .
Groupe Scolaire – Avenue Gambetta
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie
By making your own game of goose, discover the great painters in a playful way. From 6 years old – On registration.
Creando tu propio juego de la oca, descubre a los grandes pintores de forma lúdica. A partir de 6 años – Previa inscripción.
Indem du dein eigenes Gänsespiel herstellst, entdeckst du auf spielerische Weise große Maler. Ab 6 Jahren – Nach Anmeldung.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE