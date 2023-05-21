Randonnée pédestre à la Chapelle Yvon Ecole, 21 mai 2023, Valorbiquet.

Randonnée pédestre à la Chapelle Yvon

fléchés – 3 circuits aux choix

8 Kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms

2€ par personne

gratuit pour les enfants

Inscriptions à partir de 8h à l’école de la Chapelle Yvon

– café au départ

– ravitaillement sur les circuits

– pot au retour.

2023-05-21 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 12:00:00. .

Ecole La Chapelle Yvon

Valorbiquet 14290 Calvados Normandie



Hiking at the Chapelle Yvon

3 circuits to choose from

8 Kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms

2? per person

free for children

Registration from 8am at the school of La Chapelle Yvon

– coffee at the start

– refreshments on the circuits

– drink at the return

Visita a pie a la Chapelle Yvon

señalizado – 3 circuitos a elegir

8 Kms – 11 kms – 13,5 kms

2? por persona

gratis para los niños

Inscripciones a partir de las 8h en la escuela de La Chapelle Yvon

– café en la salida

– refresco en los circuitos

– bebida a la vuelta

Wanderung zur Yvon-Kapelle

beschildert – 3 Strecken zur Auswahl

8 kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms

2? pro Person

kostenlos für Kinder

Anmeldung ab 8 Uhr in der Schule von La Chapelle Yvon

– kaffee am Start

– verpflegung auf den Strecken

– umtrunk bei der Rückkehr

Mise à jour le 2023-05-13 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité