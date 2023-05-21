Randonnée pédestre à la Chapelle Yvon Ecole
Randonnée pédestre à la Chapelle Yvon Ecole, 21 mai 2023, Valorbiquet.
Randonnée pédestre à la Chapelle Yvon
fléchés – 3 circuits aux choix
8 Kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms
2€ par personne
gratuit pour les enfants
Inscriptions à partir de 8h à l’école de la Chapelle Yvon
– café au départ
– ravitaillement sur les circuits
– pot au retour.
2023-05-21 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 12:00:00. .
Ecole La Chapelle Yvon
Valorbiquet 14290 Calvados Normandie
Hiking at the Chapelle Yvon
3 circuits to choose from
8 Kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms
2? per person
free for children
Registration from 8am at the school of La Chapelle Yvon
– coffee at the start
– refreshments on the circuits
– drink at the return
Visita a pie a la Chapelle Yvon
señalizado – 3 circuitos a elegir
8 Kms – 11 kms – 13,5 kms
2? por persona
gratis para los niños
Inscripciones a partir de las 8h en la escuela de La Chapelle Yvon
– café en la salida
– refresco en los circuitos
– bebida a la vuelta
Wanderung zur Yvon-Kapelle
beschildert – 3 Strecken zur Auswahl
8 kms – 11 kms – 13.5 kms
2? pro Person
kostenlos für Kinder
Anmeldung ab 8 Uhr in der Schule von La Chapelle Yvon
– kaffee am Start
– verpflegung auf den Strecken
– umtrunk bei der Rückkehr
