Ciné Plein Air « L’école du bout du monde » Place de la Gare, 11 août 2023, Vallorcine.

« L’école du bout du monde » de Pawo Choyning Dorji avec Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung – Titre origi-nal Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – 1h 49min – Aventure, Drame, Famille..

2023-08-11 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-11 . .

Place de la Gare

Vallorcine 74660 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



« The School at the End of the World » by Pawo Choyning Dorji with Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung – Original title Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – 1h 49min – Adventure, Drama, Family.

« La escuela del fin del mundo » de Pawo Choyning Dorji con Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung – Título original Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – 1h 49min – Aventura, Drama, Familia.

« Die Schule am Ende der Welt » von Pawo Choyning Dorji mit Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung – Originaltitel Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – 1h 49min – Abenteuer, Drama, Familie.

