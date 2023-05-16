Vallo’ciné mai Chef-Lieu, 16 mai 2023, Vallorcine.

Vallo’ ciné propose une fois par mois deux séances de cinéma.



A 17h : Mon Chat&moi, la grande aventure de Rrou, film jeune public dès 6 ans durée : 1h23



A 20h : Les 3 mousquetaires film de M. Bourboulon, avec V. Cassel, R. Duris, F. Civil Durée : 2h.

Chef-Lieu Pole Culturel de Vallorcine

Vallorcine 74660 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Once a month, Vallo’ ciné offers two film screenings.



At 5pm : Mon Chat&moi, la grande aventure de Rrou, a film for young audiences from 6 years old, duration : 1h23



At 8pm: The 3 musketeers film by M. Bourboulon, with V. Cassel, R. Duris, F. Civil Duration: 2h

Vallo’ ciné ofrece dos proyecciones al mes.



A las 17h: Mon Chat&moi, la grande aventure de Rrou, película para público infantil a partir de 6 años, duración: 1h23.



A las 20.00 h: Los 3 mosqueteros, película de M. Bourboulon, con V. Cassel, R. Duris, F. Civil, duración: 2 horas.

Vallo’ ciné bietet einmal im Monat zwei Filmvorführungen an.



Um 17 Uhr: Mon Chat&moi, la grande aventure de Rrou, Film für junge Zuschauer ab 6 Jahren Dauer: 1h23



Um 20 Uhr: Die 3 Musketiere Film von M. Bourboulon, mit V. Cassel, R. Duris, F. Civil Dauer: 2 Std.

