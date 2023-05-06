SPECTACLE DE FEU Étang, 6 mai 2023, .

Profitez d’un cadre magnifique et d’un spectacle hors du commun avec la Compagnie Fire Broth, dans une ambiance conviviale et chaleureuse d’une guinguette. Gratuit..

2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 . .

Étang

Vallons-de-l’Erdre 44540 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Enjoy a beautiful setting and an extraordinary show with the Fire Broth Company, in a friendly and warm atmosphere of a guinguette. Free of charge.

Disfrute de un magnífico escenario y de un extraordinario espectáculo con la Compañía del Caldo de Fuego, en el ambiente cálido y acogedor de una guinguette. Entrada gratuita.

Genießen Sie einen wunderschönen Rahmen und eine außergewöhnliche Show mit der Compagnie Fire Broth in der freundlichen und warmen Atmosphäre eines Guinguettes. Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-03 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire