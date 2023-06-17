RANDO DEGUSTATION – DOMAINE DE PECH-TORT Route de Pompignan, 17 juin 2023, Valflaunès.

RANDO – DEGUSTATION AU DOMAINE DE PECH-TORT

Le 17 juin 2023 à 16h

Dans le cadre de leur participation au trek’in Gazelles du 9 au 14 novembre 2023, les LI-O-NE du Pic Saint-Loup vont œuvrer pour la ligue contre le cancer. Elles vous proposent donc une randonnée dégustative au Domaine Pech-Tort à Valflaunès ainsi qu’une présentation de celui-ci..

Route de Pompignan

Valflaunès 34270 Hérault Occitanie



HIKE – TASTING AT THE DOMAIN OF PECH-TORT

June 17, 2023 at 4pm

As part of their participation in the trek’in Gazelles from November 9 to 14, 2023, the LI-O-NE of Pic Saint-Loup will work for the league against cancer. They propose you a tasting at the Domaine Pech-Tort in Valflaunès and a presentation of the Domaine.

EXCURSIÓN – DEGUSTACIÓN EN EL DOMAINE DE PECH-TORT

17 de junio de 2023 a las 16:00

En el marco de su participación en el trek’in Gazelles del 9 al 14 de noviembre de 2023, los LI-O-NE del Pic Saint-Loup colaborarán con la liga contra el cáncer. Proponen una degustación en el Domaine Pech-Tort en Valflaunès así como una presentación del Domaine.

WANDERUNG – VERKOSTUNG AUF DEM DOMAINE DE PECH-TORT

Am 17. Juni 2023 um 16 Uhr

Im Rahmen ihrer Teilnahme am Trek’in Gazelles vom 9. bis 14. November 2023 werden sich die LI-O-NE des Pic Saint-Loup für die Krebsliga einsetzen. Sie bieten Ihnen daher eine Weinprobe auf der Domaine Pech-Tort in Valflaunès an.

