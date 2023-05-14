VIDE-GRENIER SPÉCIAL ENFANTS, 14 mai 2023, Valflaunès.

L’association Per Los Pitchouns invite petits et grands à un vide-grenier spécial enfants (jeux, jouets et habits) le dimanche 14 mai de 8h à 13h, sur les espaces bordant la mairie de Valflaunès..

2023-05-14 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 13:00:00. .

Valflaunès 34270 Hérault Occitanie



The association Per Los Pitchouns invites young and old to a special children’s garage sale (games, toys and clothes) on Sunday, May 14th from 8 am to 1 pm, on the spaces bordering the town hall of Valflaunès.

La asociación Per Los Pitchouns invita a grandes y pequeños a un mercadillo especial para niños (juegos, juguetes y ropa) el domingo 14 de mayo, de 8 a 13 h, en los alrededores del ayuntamiento de Valflaunès.

Der Verein Per Los Pitchouns lädt Groß und Klein zu einem speziellen Kinderflohmarkt (Spiele, Spielzeug und Kleidung) am Sonntag, den 14. Mai, von 8 bis 13 Uhr auf den Flächen neben dem Rathaus in Valflaunès ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-05 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP