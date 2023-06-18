Le cause toujours : Bal d’été 8 rue Gaston Rey Valence Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Le cause toujours : Bal d’été 8 rue Gaston Rey, 18 juin 2023, Valence. Bal d’été sous la halle Saint Jean

Batucada « La frappe » à 18h30

Le Mange Bal (Electro-trad festif) à 20h15

DJ Set participatif à 21h.

2023-06-18 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 23:59:00. .

Summer ball under the Saint Jean hall

Batucada « La frappe » at 6:30 pm

Le Mange Bal (Electro-trad festive) at 8:15 pm

Participative DJ Set at 9pm Baile de verano bajo la sala Saint Jean

Batucada « La frappe » a las 18h30

Le Mange Bal (electro-trad festivo) a las 20.15 h

DJ Set participativo a las 21.00 h Sommerball unter der Halle Saint Jean

Batucada « La frappe » um 18.30 Uhr

Le Mange Bal (festlicher Electro-Trad) um 20.15 Uhr

Mitmach-DJ-Set um 21 Uhr Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Valence Romans Tourisme

