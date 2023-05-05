mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Le cause toujours : théâtre : Delirium 8 rue Gaston Rey Valence

Catégories d’Évènement:

Le cause toujours : théâtre : Delirium 8 rue Gaston Rey, 5 mai 2023, Valence.

humour et théâtre – de et avec Jean-Pierre Yvars. Voyager dans l’univers de Raymond DEVOS à travers des sketches hâchés… entremêlés d’improvisations, liantes, parfois délirantes. Dans la jovialité, mais pas que… quoi que. Et quoi dire quoi ?.
2023-05-05 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 . .
8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

humor and theater – by and with Jean-Pierre Yvars. Travel in the universe of Raymond DEVOS through chopped sketches… intermingled with improvisations, binding, sometimes delirious. In the joviality, but not only… what that. And what to say what ?

humor y teatro – por y con Jean-Pierre Yvars. Viaje por el mundo de Raymond DEVOS a través de sketches troceados… entremezclados con improvisaciones, vinculantes, a veces delirantes. Jovialidad, pero no sólo… lo que sea. ¿Y qué decir qué?

humor und Theater – von und mit Jean-Pierre Yvars. Reisen Sie durch das Universum von Raymond DEVOS mit Hilfe von Sketchen, die mit Improvisationen durchsetzt sind, die verbindend und manchmal verrückt sind. In heiterer Stimmung, aber nicht nur … was auch immer. Und was sagen was?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Valence Romans Tourisme

Détails

Date:
5 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
8 rue Gaston Rey
Adresse
8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours
Ville
Valence
Departement
Drôme
Lieu Ville
8 rue Gaston Rey Valence

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Valence Drôme
Valence Drôme

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?