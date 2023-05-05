Le cause toujours : théâtre : Delirium 8 rue Gaston Rey, 5 mai 2023, Valence.

humour et théâtre – de et avec Jean-Pierre Yvars. Voyager dans l’univers de Raymond DEVOS à travers des sketches hâchés… entremêlés d’improvisations, liantes, parfois délirantes. Dans la jovialité, mais pas que… quoi que. Et quoi dire quoi ?.

8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



humor and theater – by and with Jean-Pierre Yvars. Travel in the universe of Raymond DEVOS through chopped sketches… intermingled with improvisations, binding, sometimes delirious. In the joviality, but not only… what that. And what to say what ?

humor y teatro – por y con Jean-Pierre Yvars. Viaje por el mundo de Raymond DEVOS a través de sketches troceados… entremezclados con improvisaciones, vinculantes, a veces delirantes. Jovialidad, pero no sólo… lo que sea. ¿Y qué decir qué?

humor und Theater – von und mit Jean-Pierre Yvars. Reisen Sie durch das Universum von Raymond DEVOS mit Hilfe von Sketchen, die mit Improvisationen durchsetzt sind, die verbindend und manchmal verrückt sind. In heiterer Stimmung, aber nicht nur … was auch immer. Und was sagen was?

