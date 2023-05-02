Le cause toujours : Apéro catalan 8 rue Gaston Rey, 2 mai 2023, Valence.

Un moment privilégié entre parents /proches ayant un enfant en situation de handicap. Venez partager des anecdotes autobiographiques autour de thématiques très diverses (pas forcément autour du handicap)..

2023-05-02 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-02 . .

8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A privileged moment between parents / relatives having a child with a disability. Come and share autobiographical anecdotes around various themes (not necessarily related to disability).

Un momento privilegiado entre padres / familiares con un hijo discapacitado. Ven a compartir anécdotas autobiográficas sobre temas variados (no necesariamente relacionados con la discapacidad).

Ein besonderer Moment für Eltern/Angehörige, die ein Kind mit Behinderung haben. Teilen Sie autobiografische Anekdoten zu den unterschiedlichsten Themen (nicht unbedingt zum Thema Behinderung).

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Valence Romans Tourisme