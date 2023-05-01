Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Valence

Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace, 1 mai 2023, Valence. Séance spéciale Jeune Public | Programme de 43 min | Réservation ou prévente à l’accueil.

2023-05-01 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 . EUR.

9 Boulevard d’Alsace Cinéma Le Navire

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Special screening for young people | Program of 43 min | Reservation or presale at the reception Proyección especial para jóvenes | Programa de 43 min | Reserva o venta anticipada en la recepción Sondervorstellung für junges Publikum | Programm 43 min | Reservierung oder Vorverkauf am Empfang Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme, Valence Autres Lieu 9 Boulevard d'Alsace Adresse 9 Boulevard d'Alsace Cinéma Le Navire Ville Valence Departement Drôme Lieu Ville 9 Boulevard d'Alsace Valence

9 Boulevard d'Alsace Valence Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/valence/

Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace 2023-05-01 was last modified: by Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace 9 Boulevard d'Alsace 1 mai 2023 9 boulevard d'Alsace Valence

Valence Drôme