mar 25 avril 2023
Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence

Séance spéciale Jeune Public : ZÉBULON LE DRAGON ET LES MÉDECINS VOLANTS 9 Boulevard d’Alsace, 1 mai 2023, Valence.

Séance spéciale Jeune Public | Programme de 43 min | Réservation ou prévente à l’accueil.
2023-05-01 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 . EUR.
9 Boulevard d’Alsace Cinéma Le Navire
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Special screening for young people | Program of 43 min | Reservation or presale at the reception

Proyección especial para jóvenes | Programa de 43 min | Reserva o venta anticipada en la recepción

Sondervorstellung für junges Publikum | Programm 43 min | Reservierung oder Vorverkauf am Empfang

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme

1 mai 2023
9 Boulevard d'Alsace
9 Boulevard d'Alsace Cinéma Le Navire
Valence
Drôme
9 Boulevard d'Alsace Valence

