Le Cause toujours : développer et préserver sa voix 8 rue Gaston Rey Valence
Le Cause toujours : développer et préserver sa voix 8 rue Gaston Rey, 29 avril 2023, Valence.
Avec Anne. Venez découvrir comment fonctionne notre instrument vocal, et comment préserver votre voix … malgré une charge vocale quotidienne, un environnement bruyant ou des émotions importantes….
2023-04-29 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 12:00:00. .
8 rue Gaston Rey Le Cause toujours
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
With Anne. Come and discover how our vocal instrument works, and how to preserve your voice… despite a daily vocal load, a noisy environment or important emotions…
Con Anne. Venga a descubrir cómo funciona nuestro instrumento vocal y cómo preservar su voz… a pesar de la carga vocal diaria, de un entorno ruidoso o de emociones importantes…
Mit Anne. Erfahren Sie, wie unser Stimminstrument funktioniert und wie Sie Ihre Stimme erhalten können … trotz täglicher Stimmbelastung, lauter Umgebung oder starker Emotionen …
