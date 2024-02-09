Match de handball : VHB vs Villeurbane allée Auguste Jamet Valence
Match de handball : VHB vs Villeurbane allée Auguste Jamet Valence Drôme
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-09 20:30:00
fin : 2024-02-09
Venez supporter votre équipe valentinoise de handball de Pro Ligue D2 !
allée Auguste Jamet Palais des Sports Pierre Mendès France
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes administration@valencehandball.fr
L’événement Match de handball : VHB vs Villeurbane Valence a été mis à jour le 2023-08-18 par Valence Romans Tourisme
