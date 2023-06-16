Feux de la Saint Jean Autour du Château de Jouhé
Feux de la Saint Jean Autour du Château de Jouhé, 16 juin 2023, Valdelaume.
Feux de la saint Jean autour du château de Jouhé. Chacun apporte son pique nique.
Vendredi 16 juin
Organisé par le Foyer Rural
Renseignements : 05 49 29 71 42.
Autour du Château de Jouhé Lieu-dit Jouhé
Valdelaume 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saint John’s day fire around the castle of Jouhé. Everyone brings his own picnic.
Friday 16th June
Organized by the Foyer Rural
Information : 05 49 29 71 42
Hoguera de San Juan alrededor del castillo de Jouhé. Todo el mundo lleva un picnic.
Viernes 16 de junio
Organizado por el Foyer Rural
Información : 05 49 29 71 42
Johannisfeuer rund um das Schloss von Jouhé. Jeder bringt sein eigenes Picknick mit.
Freitag, 16. Juni
Organisiert vom Foyer Rural
Informationen: 05 49 29 71 42
