Feux de la Saint Jean Autour du Château de Jouhé, 16 juin 2023, Valdelaume.

Feux de la saint Jean autour du château de Jouhé. Chacun apporte son pique nique.

Vendredi 16 juin

Organisé par le Foyer Rural

Renseignements : 05 49 29 71 42.

2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . EUR.

Autour du Château de Jouhé Lieu-dit Jouhé

Valdelaume 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saint John’s day fire around the castle of Jouhé. Everyone brings his own picnic.

Friday 16th June

Organized by the Foyer Rural

Information : 05 49 29 71 42

Hoguera de San Juan alrededor del castillo de Jouhé. Todo el mundo lleva un picnic.

Viernes 16 de junio

Organizado por el Foyer Rural

Información : 05 49 29 71 42

Johannisfeuer rund um das Schloss von Jouhé. Jeder bringt sein eigenes Picknick mit.

Freitag, 16. Juni

Organisiert vom Foyer Rural

Informationen: 05 49 29 71 42

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT Pays Mellois