Brocante sur l’ancien stade à côté de la salle des fêtes de Pioussay.
Dimanche 11 juin
Organisé par le Foyer Rural
Renseignements : 05 49 29 71 42.
Sur l’ancien stade À côté de l’ancienne salle des fêtes
Valdelaume 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Flea market on the old stadium next to the village hall of Pioussay.
Sunday June 11th
Organized by the Foyer Rural
Information : 05 49 29 71 42
Mercadillo en el antiguo estadio, junto al ayuntamiento de Pioussay.
Domingo 11 de junio
Organizado por el Foyer Rural
Información : 05 49 29 71 42
Flohmarkt auf dem alten Stadion neben dem Festsaal von Pioussay.
Sonntag, 11. Juni
Organisiert vom Foyer Rural
Auskunft: 05 49 29 71 42
