Brocante Sur l’ancien stade, 11 juin 2023, Valdelaume.

Brocante sur l’ancien stade à côté de la salle des fêtes de Pioussay.

Dimanche 11 juin

Organisé par le Foyer Rural

Renseignements : 05 49 29 71 42.

Sur l’ancien stade À côté de l’ancienne salle des fêtes

Valdelaume 79110 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Flea market on the old stadium next to the village hall of Pioussay.

Sunday June 11th

Organized by the Foyer Rural

Information : 05 49 29 71 42

Mercadillo en el antiguo estadio, junto al ayuntamiento de Pioussay.

Domingo 11 de junio

Organizado por el Foyer Rural

Información : 05 49 29 71 42

Flohmarkt auf dem alten Stadion neben dem Festsaal von Pioussay.

Sonntag, 11. Juni

Organisiert vom Foyer Rural

Auskunft: 05 49 29 71 42

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT Pays Mellois