Valady,Aveyron
Spectacle « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adaptées de l’album jeunesse d’Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, par la compagnie ESPERLOUETTE suivi d’une grillée de châtaignes..
2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 . EUR.
Valady 12330 Aveyron Occitanie
Show « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adapted from the children’s album by Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, by the ESPERLOUETTE company, followed by a chestnut roast.
Representación de « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adaptación del libro infantil de Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, a cargo de la compañía ESPERLOUETTE, seguida de un asado de castañas.
Schauspiel « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Eichand », angepasst an das Jugendalbum von Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, von der Compagnie ESPERLOUETTE, gefolgt von einem Kastaniengrillen.
