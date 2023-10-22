Spectacle familial – Nuces Valady, 22 octobre 2023, Valady.

Valady,Aveyron

Spectacle « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adaptées de l’album jeunesse d’Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, par la compagnie ESPERLOUETTE suivi d’une grillée de châtaignes..

Show « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adapted from the children’s album by Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, by the ESPERLOUETTE company, followed by a chestnut roast.

Representación de « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Gland », adaptación del libro infantil de Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, a cargo de la compañía ESPERLOUETTE, seguida de un asado de castañas.

Schauspiel « Les Aventures d’Alexandre Le Eichand », angepasst an das Jugendalbum von Olivier DOUZOU, Editions du Rouergue, von der Compagnie ESPERLOUETTE, gefolgt von einem Kastaniengrillen.

