Concert : Veillée avec Johann Nils 6 Place de la République, 9 juin 2023, Val-de-Scie.

Chanteur-musicien, auteur-compositeur, interprète et voyageur-baroudeur, Johann Nils vous emmènera dans son tour du monde musical.

Après un « intermède circassien », (chut c’est une surprise!) ce sera à vous de chanter….

2023-06-09 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 . .

6 Place de la République Oh Croco

Val-de-Scie 76720 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Singer-musician, author-composer, performer and traveller, Johann Nils will take you on a musical world tour.

After a « circus interlude », (shhh, it’s a surprise!) it will be your turn to sing…

Cantante-músico, autor-compositor, intérprete y viajero, Johann Nils le llevará a dar una vuelta al mundo musical.

Tras un « interludio circense » (¡shhh, es una sorpresa!) le tocará cantar…

Der Sänger und Musiker, Songwriter, Interpret und reisende Barbaren Johann Nils wird Sie auf seine musikalische Weltreise mitnehmen.

Nach einem « zirzensischen Intermezzo » (pssst, das ist eine Überraschung!) sind Sie an der Reihe zu singen…

