mar 25 avril 2023
Concert : Veillée avec Johann Nils 6 Place de la République Val-de-Scie

Concert : Veillée avec Johann Nils 6 Place de la République, 9 juin 2023, Val-de-Scie.

Chanteur-musicien, auteur-compositeur, interprète et voyageur-baroudeur, Johann Nils vous emmènera dans son tour du monde musical.

Après un « intermède circassien », (chut c’est une surprise!) ce sera à vous de chanter….
2023-06-09 à 20:00:00
6 Place de la République
Val-de-Scie 76720 Seine-Maritime Normandie

Singer-musician, author-composer, performer and traveller, Johann Nils will take you on a musical world tour.

After a « circus interlude », (shhh, it’s a surprise!) it will be your turn to sing…

Cantante-músico, autor-compositor, intérprete y viajero, Johann Nils le llevará a dar una vuelta al mundo musical.

Tras un « interludio circense » (¡shhh, es una sorpresa!) le tocará cantar…

Der Sänger und Musiker, Songwriter, Interpret und reisende Barbaren Johann Nils wird Sie auf seine musikalische Weltreise mitnehmen.

Nach einem « zirzensischen Intermezzo » (pssst, das ist eine Überraschung!) sind Sie an der Reihe zu singen…

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité

9 juin 2023
,
6 Place de la République
6 Place de la République
Val-de-Scie
Seine-Maritime
6 Place de la République Val-de-Scie

