Concert vocal « Les grands Psaumes » Eglise, 19 mai 2023, Val-au-Perche.

Ombres et Lumières vous propose le concert « Les grands Psaumes » choeur et ensemble instrumental Scarlatti de Paris, Choeur Vox Beata de Courbevoie.

Nathalie Gaubery, soprano

Yoriko Okulura, mezzo

Simon Edwards, ténor

Gaétan Cavazzini, basse

Akiko Takao, orgue

Lorenzo Cipriano, direction

Oeuvres de Galuppi, Martini et Torelli.

2023-05-19 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . .

Eglise L’Hermitière

Val-au-Perche 61260 Orne Normandie



Ombres et Lumières proposes you the concert « Les grands Psaumes » choir and instrumental ensemble Scarlatti of Paris, Choir Vox Beata of Courbevoie.

Nathalie Gaubery, soprano

Yoriko Okulura, mezzo

Simon Edwards, tenor

Gaétan Cavazzini, bass

Akiko Takao, organ

Lorenzo Cipriano, direction

Works by Galuppi, Martini and Torelli

Ombres et Lumières le ofrece el concierto « Les grands Psaumes » coro y conjunto instrumental Scarlatti de París, coro Vox Beata de Courbevoie.

Nathalie Gaubery, soprano

Yoriko Okulura, mezzo

Simon Edwards, tenor

Gaétan Cavazzini, bajo

Akiko Takao, órgano

Lorenzo Cipriano, director de orquesta

Obras de Galuppi, Martini y Torelli

Ombres et Lumières bietet Ihnen das Konzert « Les grands Psaumes » Chor und Instrumentalensemble Scarlatti aus Paris, Chor Vox Beata aus Courbevoie.

Nathalie Gaubery, Sopran

Yoriko Okulura, Mezzo

Simon Edwards, Tenor

Gaétan Cavazzini, Bass

Akiko Takao, Orgel

Lorenzo Cipriano, Leitung

Werke von Galuppi, Martini und Torelli

