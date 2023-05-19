Concert vocal « Les grands Psaumes » Eglise Val-au-Perche
Concert vocal « Les grands Psaumes » Eglise, 19 mai 2023, Val-au-Perche.
Ombres et Lumières vous propose le concert « Les grands Psaumes » choeur et ensemble instrumental Scarlatti de Paris, Choeur Vox Beata de Courbevoie.
Nathalie Gaubery, soprano
Yoriko Okulura, mezzo
Simon Edwards, ténor
Gaétan Cavazzini, basse
Akiko Takao, orgue
Lorenzo Cipriano, direction
Oeuvres de Galuppi, Martini et Torelli.
2023-05-19 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . .
Eglise L’Hermitière
Val-au-Perche 61260 Orne Normandie
Ombres et Lumières proposes you the concert « Les grands Psaumes » choir and instrumental ensemble Scarlatti of Paris, Choir Vox Beata of Courbevoie.
Nathalie Gaubery, soprano
Yoriko Okulura, mezzo
Simon Edwards, tenor
Gaétan Cavazzini, bass
Akiko Takao, organ
Lorenzo Cipriano, direction
Works by Galuppi, Martini and Torelli
Ombres et Lumières le ofrece el concierto « Les grands Psaumes » coro y conjunto instrumental Scarlatti de París, coro Vox Beata de Courbevoie.
Nathalie Gaubery, soprano
Yoriko Okulura, mezzo
Simon Edwards, tenor
Gaétan Cavazzini, bajo
Akiko Takao, órgano
Lorenzo Cipriano, director de orquesta
Obras de Galuppi, Martini y Torelli
Ombres et Lumières bietet Ihnen das Konzert « Les grands Psaumes » Chor und Instrumentalensemble Scarlatti aus Paris, Chor Vox Beata aus Courbevoie.
Nathalie Gaubery, Sopran
Yoriko Okulura, Mezzo
Simon Edwards, Tenor
Gaétan Cavazzini, Bass
Akiko Takao, Orgel
Lorenzo Cipriano, Leitung
Werke von Galuppi, Martini und Torelli
Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme