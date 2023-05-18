Atelier technique vocal Eglise et salle des fêtes, 18 mai 2023, Val-au-Perche.

Atelier de technique vocale dirigé par Lorenzo Cipriani.

Tout public. Chacun pourra travailler une oeuvre personnellement choisie avec Lorenzo Cipriani.

Jeudi 18 mai 16h30 : Accueil, travail vocal 19h30 Apéritif offert puis pique nique amical à partager

Vendredi 19 mai : 10h-1230 et 14h-17h

Samedi 20 mai : 10h30-12h30 et 12h30-13h audition dans l’église

Inscription obligatoire avant le 01 mai..

Eglise et salle des fêtes L’Hermitière

Val-au-Perche 61260 Orne Normandie



Vocal technique workshop directed by Lorenzo Cipriani.

All audiences. Everyone will be able to work on a personally chosen work with Lorenzo Cipriani.

Thursday, May 18 4:30 pm: Welcome, vocal work 7:30 pm Aperitif offered then friendly picnic to share

Friday May 19: 10:00-12:30 and 14:00-17:00

Saturday May 20 : 10h30-12h30 and 12h30-13h audition in the church

Registration required before May 01.

Taller de técnica vocal dirigido por Lorenzo Cipriani.

Todos los públicos. Cada uno podrá trabajar una obra elegida personalmente con Lorenzo Cipriani.

Jueves 18 de mayo 16.30 h: Bienvenida, trabajo vocal 19.30 h Se ofrece un aperitivo y a continuación un picnic amistoso para compartir

Viernes 19 de mayo: 10.00-12.30 h y 14.00-17.00 h

Sábado 20 de mayo: 10:30-12:30 y 12:30-13:00 audición en la iglesia

Inscripción obligatoria antes del 01 de mayo.

Workshop für Gesangstechnik unter der Leitung von Lorenzo Cipriani.

Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet. Jeder kann ein persönlich ausgewähltes Werk mit Lorenzo Cipriani einstudieren.

Donnerstag, 18. Mai 16.30 Uhr: Begrüßung, Stimmarbeit 19.30 Uhr Angebotener Aperitif, dann freundschaftliches Picknick zum Teilen

Freitag, 19. Mai: 10.00-12.30 Uhr und 14.00-17.00 Uhr

Samstag, 20. Mai: 10:30-12:30 und 12:30-13 Uhr Vorsingen in der Kirche

Anmeldung vor dem 01. Mai erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme