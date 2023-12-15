LA ROUTE DES CRÈCHES À VAHL ÉBERSING Vahl-Ebersing, 15 décembre 2023, Vahl-Ebersing.

Vahl-Ebersing,Moselle

Les santons sont de grandeur nature et la crèche est illuminée toutes les nuits.

Le 17 décembre à 17h, veillée devant la crèche avec vin chaud, chocolat chaud, soupe de potiron, curry… Un conteur viendra également faire le bonheur des petits et des grands.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-15 17:00:00 fin : 2024-01-07 23:00:00. 0 EUR.

Vahl-Ebersing 57660 Moselle Grand Est



The santons are life-size and the crib is illuminated every night.

On December 17 at 5 p.m., a vigil in front of the crib with mulled wine, hot chocolate, pumpkin soup, curry… A storyteller will also be on hand to delight young and old alike.

Los santones son de tamaño natural y la cuna se ilumina todas las noches.

El 17 de diciembre a las 17h, vigilia delante de la cuna con vino caliente, chocolate caliente, sopa de calabaza, curry… Un cuentacuentos hará las delicias de grandes y pequeños.

Die Santons sind lebensgroß und die Krippe wird jede Nacht beleuchtet.

Am 17. Dezember um 17 Uhr findet vor der Krippe eine Mahnwache mit Glühwein, heißer Schokolade, Kürbissuppe, Currywurst… statt. Ein Märchenerzähler wird ebenfalls kommen, um Groß und Klein zu erfreuen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE